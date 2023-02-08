Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way.

The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March.

Greene County highway leaders said like snow days for school they account for the weather when setting an end date.

Residents in the area, Gary Gardner and Bill Lach, told us about their thoughts on the new thoroughfare.

”Get it done as soon as possible and be done with it,” said Gardner.

“I want it to be done,” said Lach. “Everybody wants it to be done and over with.”

Gary Gardner and Bill Lach have lived off Weaver for years. They are in the middle of the roughly $30 million project.

“They contacted me 25 years ago to buy the right-away off us for this project,” said Gardner. “It’s taken that long to get to where it is for today.”

“Forward as fast as we possibly can,” said Lach.

Adam Humphrey is Greene County’s Highway Department Administrator. He said the extreme cold in January did not set crews back.

“They’ve remained on course. There are no concerns from our part right now,” said Humphrey. “Things seem to be progressing well.”

He said they expect to be under budget when phase one ends this fall.

Humphrey said they want to reduce traffic around South Campbell and Cox road.

“Those are two of our existing roads that are really experiencing kind of an overcapacity issue,” said Humphrey. “Help alleviate some of that and provide another alternative for north, south travel in that portion of southern Greene County.”

As for Lach and Gardner, they said the quicker the construction goes, the happier they will be.

“The sooner it gets done, the sooner the flooding will stop,” said Lach.

“I think once they get it done, it’s going to look a lot better,” said Gardner. “It’s going to help a lot of traffic flow out in this area.”

Greene county leaders said we should see pavement in that area by summertime.

