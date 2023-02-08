Missouri has 4 in double figures, beats South Carolina

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 83-74. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74 on Tuesday night.

Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight.

Brown also made two 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who shot 51% overall, made 12 of 25 from long range and 17 of 21 free throws. Sean East II added 15 points, Nick Honor had 14 and D’Moi Hodge 12 on four 3-pointers.

Gregory Jackson II scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for South Carolina. Hayden Brown added 19 points and Jacobi Wright had 11. The Gamecocks shot 52% from the floor but 13 of 21 (62%) from the free-throw line.

Missouri took the lead for good early in the second half and pulled away with a 12-3 run for a 78-66 lead with 2:43 to play. East and Honor each made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Missouri is 17-0 when scoring at least 70 points.

South Carolina plays at Mississippi and Missouri is at Tennessee in Saturday games.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on...
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill...
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

Latest News

Arkansas' Anthony Black (0) shoots next to Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) during the second...
Arkansas pulls away from Kentucky in 2nd half, wins
Republic Nixa
O-Zone: Nixa 62, Republic 58
O-Zone: Pleasant Hope football player helps save a life through blood donation
Nick Lowery is now a brand ambassador for El Bandido Yankee tequila and works with his...
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard