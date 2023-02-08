Moms look for new resources after Family Birth and Wellness in Springfield announces closure; some families say they were not notified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Family Birth and Wellness Center is closing its doors this month, leaving moms four weeks out from due dates scrambling to find options.

Tuesday, the center sent an email explaining they would only be delivering children with a due date up to February 28. Some parents didn’t receive that email, including Jayden Sherrill, who is supposed to give birth at the center in four weeks.

Kaylen King, the owner of Flourish Family Doulas, says the last 24 hours have been difficult for her clients planning to use the center.

“It’s devastating. And it’s sad. I am upset for our clients, and I’m upset for our community,” she says.

Family Birth and Wellness Center is one of the only birthing centers in the area. Those planning to give birth in just a few weeks are now figuring out what to do next.

Mary Walsh, the former owner of the center, sold it in 2021 to Dr. Steven Loehr after running it for ten years. She says finding help will be difficult.

“Doctors don’t like to take people on late in pregnancy. They’re usually booked up, and whether they’re trying to find a new OB or a new midwife or whatever they’re looking for, it’s really difficult to find care at this point,” she says.

If you are a mom looking for what to do next, some resources are available to help.

Mercy Midwives says they know about the closure. It will accept new patients. You can schedule a tour and find out more information HERE. CoxHealth says they have resources available for moms HERE.

Flourish Family Doulas has started a support group on Facebook to help moms find resources and reach out to each other HERE. The Facebook group also provides information about a meetup Friday for in-person resources and support.

