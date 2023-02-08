Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors safe.

Police say a man swiped two monkeys from their enclosure at a zoo in Dallas.

The Dickerson Park Zoo recently upgraded its surveillance camera system. Those cameras roll 24 hours a day. There are also a number of workers who take proactive steps to keep the animals safe.

“The keepers are trained,” said Joey Powell at the Dickerson Park Zoo. “Every morning they do a perimeter check. They check all the fencing around all the exhibits. The maintenance crew and supervisors are on call 24-7 in case anything goes on. The Springfield-Greene County park rangers are always patrolling and looking around.”

The zoo also has a security team that patrols the grounds during overnight hours.

