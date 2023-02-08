On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks.

You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened.

Fast forward to now, Eddings faces two felony charges of stealing and criminal securities fraud.

Court documents indicate Eddings took thousands from people who invested in his company. Those people say Eddings didn’t pay them back, and they never became owners.

A Greene County jury trial is scheduled to start this fall on September 25.

