Animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes woman’s dog

A North Carolina animal shelter is making changes to its protocol after the wrong dog was euthanized.
By Merit Morgan, WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina animal shelter is making changes to its protocol after the wrong dog was euthanized.

Destiny Daniels’ 2-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on Jan. 22 and put on a 10-day quarantine.

A misunderstanding on paperwork turned into a fatal tragedy for Daniels.

The director of the animal shelter said the dog was euthanized by accident.

“I’ve never lost a dog before. Never have I had a dog that I’ve had from a puppy and raised up until now, so I never really knew how close you can be with a dog or if something happens to your dog,” Daniels told WITN.

Daniels made a 911 call on Jan. 22 after she walked in on her 3-year-old niece being bitten by Kaos while she was trying to feed him.

Per protocol, animal protective officials told Daniels the dog needed a 10-day quarantine. He was taken to the Pitt County Animal Shelter with the expectation that Daniels would be able to pick him back up later.

Though nothing can bring Kaos back, Daniels hopes no other dog owner will ever feel the way she did because of an office error.

WITN reports the shelter carried out an internal investigation and said it will now contact the animal owners to verify their pet recovery plan, regardless of what is listed on the quarantine paperwork.

In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote, “We regret our mistake and through improved procedures, aim to provide the best care for all animals in our custody.”

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
An upper wave could bring some light snow Friday morning with a low chance for a slick spot or...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for light snow early Friday
Local school districts are adding days to the school calendar
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow

Latest News

(Missouri Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Grand...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes emotional appeal for EU membership
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism