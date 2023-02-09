Athletes of the Week: Glendale basketball seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Glendale girl’s basketball team is turning heads this season.

“It’s a little different than years past but it’s been really fun,” said Glendale senior Meegan Randall.

Its actually much different this year.

“Going into the year we were like ‘let’s just try to go .500 or have double digits in wins,’” said Glendale senior Rachel Flewell.

The Lady Falcons hadn’t had double digits in wins in ten years, until now.

“This year we’ve really focused on buying in,” Flewell said.

“Team chemistry is also a lot better than it has been,” Randall added.

“It’s a different dynamic, we work more together than we have in the past,” said Glendale senior Skylar Bencsek.

Click here for full story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.