Leigh’s Lost and Found: Big reward offered for stolen German Shepherd/White Wolf puppy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, the search for an expensive dog that the owners believe was stolen.

Maximus is an AKC papered German Shepherd/White Wolf puppy. He went missing from Cove, Arkansas on January 11th, but at this point he could be anywhere in surrounding counties or states. And his heartbroken owners are willing to pay big to get him back.

His owner Sabrina Pennington says, “he took to me immediately the first time I saw him. He attached himself to me, we went everywhere together. We cuddled in bed and slept together every night.

Sabrina last saw her new puppy Maximus on January 11th at her boyfriend’s mom’s house. He went for a bathroom break and Sabrina quickly realized something wasn’t right.

She tells us, “we went outside and started yelling for him. Then a little beater pick up truck started spinning their tires and peeling out, trying to get away really fast.”

She goes on to say, “I don’t live in a city, I live in a little town so it’s really easy to find your dog if you dog gets out here. It keeps coming back to that vehicle stole my dog.”

“They knew exactly what they were doing too because they knew they didn’t have very much time and they were so quick and so quiet about it. There was no way that they didn’t know what they were doing and there’s no way they didn’t scope. They took him for a reason. If they didn’t take him for a reason, he’d be found by now.”

Sabrina keeps posting about Maximus and driving around looking for that truck, but she’s worried Maximus has been sold outside of her area.

She initially offered a $15,000 reward to smoke out the thief but when that didn’t work, she dropped it to $500 to weed out anyone looking for a quick pay day.

““There’s been times when I feel like I’m not going to get him back but I can’t give up on him. I just want my dog home. I don’t care how long it takes, I just want him back home.”

If you know anything or see Maximus you can contact Sabrina at her facebook link below or you can send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.