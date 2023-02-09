Man arrested for child porn after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, authorities say

A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include...
A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include pornography involving juveniles.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested for indecent behavior involving juveniles on a messaging app.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Kenneth Jerome Allen Jr. is in custody for pretending to be a teenager on Snapchat to trade sexually explicit photos and videos with minors.

Allen Jr. is facing charges that include possession of pornography, distribution of pornography and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Authorities said Snapchat notified them after a video containing child pornography was uploaded onto the social media app by an account linked to Allen Jr.

According to an arrest report, Allen Jr. sent a nude photo of himself to a minor, after she identified herself as being underage and “not into nudes or anything freaky.”

Allen Jr. reportedly told the girl that he was 19 years old and sent her a photograph of someone who was not him.

Authorities said the 37-year-old also engaged in eight other chats with underage girls in which he sent three nude photos of himself and solicited nude videos and photos of them.

He falsely identified himself in two conversations as being 16 years old and 19 years old, according to the arrest report.

The sheriff’s office said it worked with several other departments on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
An upper wave could bring some light snow Friday morning with a low chance for a slick spot or...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for light snow early Friday
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development

Latest News

Dr. Don Wilson helps Little Rock Zoo's big cat with obstructed kidney stones.
Branson, Mo. doctor helps big cat with kidney stone procedure
Branson, Mo. doctor helps big cat with kidney stone procedure
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge.
Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case