Pedestrian injured in Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

By Anna Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries in a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the crash near Scenic Avenue near the intersection of Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police say the injuries are significant but not life-threatening.

