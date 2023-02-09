Pedestrian injured in Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries in a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the crash near Scenic Avenue near the intersection of Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police say the injuries are significant but not life-threatening.

