End of an era: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in St. Louis. Tarasenko is an option two years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup after asking the Blues for a trade. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz, File)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the end of an era for the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues are trading longtime franchise star Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers in a deal that brings an end to the Russian-born forward’s time in St. Louis after 11 years. The team officially announced the deal Thursday.

The Blues received a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the deal, which also sent Nikko Mikkola to New York. Sammy Blais, who played for the Blues from 2017 to 2021, returns to St. Louis as part of the swap. The Blues also acquired Hunter Skinner in the move.

Tarasenko had reportedly requested a trade from St. Louis in the Summer of 2021. Blues GM Doug Armstrong ultimately did not comply with the request at the time, but circumstances have changed with the Blues now bordering on non-contender status this season.

The 31-year-old compiled 262 goals during his time with St. Louis, landing fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Tarasenko had 10 goals with 19 assists in 39 games played this season. He missed close to a month with a hand injury before returning to the lineup in late January. He represented the Blues for the final time at the NHL All-Star Game festivities over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
An upper wave could bring some light snow Friday morning with a low chance for a slick spot or...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for light snow early Friday
Local school districts are adding days to the school calendar
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow