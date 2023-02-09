End of an era: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the end of an era for the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues are trading longtime franchise star Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers in a deal that brings an end to the Russian-born forward’s time in St. Louis after 11 years. The team officially announced the deal Thursday.

We have a trade to announce.



DETAILS >>> https://t.co/EZI6w8SnWI pic.twitter.com/gbDOxqNsKi — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 9, 2023

The Blues received a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the deal, which also sent Nikko Mikkola to New York. Sammy Blais, who played for the Blues from 2017 to 2021, returns to St. Louis as part of the swap. The Blues also acquired Hunter Skinner in the move.

Tarasenko had reportedly requested a trade from St. Louis in the Summer of 2021. Blues GM Doug Armstrong ultimately did not comply with the request at the time, but circumstances have changed with the Blues now bordering on non-contender status this season.

The 31-year-old compiled 262 goals during his time with St. Louis, landing fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Tarasenko had 10 goals with 19 assists in 39 games played this season. He missed close to a month with a hand injury before returning to the lineup in late January. He represented the Blues for the final time at the NHL All-Star Game festivities over the weekend.

