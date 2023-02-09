Republic Service customers still waiting for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash keeps piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks.

We first told you about the issues with Republic Services a few weeks ago.

After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, more people turned to us

“I saw a news article about this in December,” said Kris Waterman.

Bags of trash are piling up in front of her house on Lark Street in Springfield.

She said, “It’s very embarrassing. I’m the only one on the block.”

Waterman says she’s been waiting for Republic Services to pick up her trash for nearly a month.

“We have a homeowners association. I’m just waiting for them to reach out and say take care of that garbage. I’ll have to flag down a truck,” she said.

Waterman says she called the company to try and get answers.

“The lady just acted really confused like she had no idea why they hadn’t been out here,” she said.

The company sent us this statement:

Republic Services of Southwestern Missouri has experienced some service delays recently due to winter weather and unsafe road conditions. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we prioritize the safety of the public and our employees. All routes are currently on schedule this week and any additional waste from the week prior will be collected. Servicing our customers is one of our top priorities, should they have questions or concerns regarding their service, they can contact us through the website at republicservices.com, or by calling 417-856-1717.

Waterman has now signed up for service with a different company.

“I pay $91 for every 3 months. The other place I just hired is $55 for the first three months, then it’s $65 every three months. It’s way cheaper,” she explained.

But she says she doesn’t expect her mini-landfill will get picked up anytime soon.

“The new trash place won’t empty out someone else’s receptacle so I’m just stuck,” she said.

The company says it will issue refunds on a case-by-case basis.

