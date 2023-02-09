Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco Habitat Springfield
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
Beverage tax line on receipt
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski,...
Phelps County, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father
Hammons Field and Hotel of Terror
Springfield to decide the fate of two entertainment venues

Latest News

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: GLENDALE BASKETBALL SENIORS
Athletes of the Week: Glendale basketball seniors
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Fact Finders: The food to keep away from your pets at Super Bowl parties
Shallot, Garlic and Onion powder
Fact Finders: Protecting your pet at Super Bowl parties