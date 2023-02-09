Taste of the Ozarks: Kielbasa and Kale Gnocchi

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your kielbasa.

Kielbasa and Kale Gnocchi

Ingredients:

  • 10 oz frozen gnocchi
  • 1 lb sliced kielbasa sausage
  • 2 cups fresh kale
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/3 cup diced onion
  • 1 tbsp fresh chopped garlic
  • juice of one lemon
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 2 tbsp butter

In a large saute pan over medium heat add onions, olive oil, and sausage. Cook until sausage becomes dark brown around the edges. Add gnocchi, butter, lemon juice, garlic, and kale. Cook until kale is tender and reduce by half. Add salt and pepper and serve.

The recipe serves 3-4.

