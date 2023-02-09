Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case

Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a businessman and five others in a drug trafficking case.

Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge in the raid.

Investigators executed a warrant Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Truck Wash. Investigators say they seize 1/4 pound of high-grade ICE methamphetamine. They say it has a street value of $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators say more arrests are likely.

