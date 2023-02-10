99 year-old Hermitage woman may not get what she wanted for Christmas (Travis Kelce), but she gets to see him in the Super Bowl

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - They’ll be a lot of great Chiefs fans supporting the team in the Super Bowl including plenty of them attending the game in-person at Glendale, Arizona. But 1,300 miles to the east of the Super Bowl is where you’ll find one of the more unique followers at the Hickory Estates assisted living facility in Hermitage, Missouri.

Martha Bird is 99 years-old and loves her Chiefs, especially one player in particular.

“I think the Chiefs are going to win and I know Kelce’s going to score some touchdowns,” she said. “I like the Chiefs quarterback but I’ll take Travis. He’s just a darn good player. And I’ve always said he could dance on my side of the porch anytime he wanted to. I think he’s something else.”

And even though she’s turning 100 in less than two months (April 2), she plans on letting loose if the Chiefs win the big game.

“I might get up and dance on the table,” she said with a laugh.

KY3 first visited with Martha right before Christmas after residents of Hickory Estates were asked to write “Dr. Santa” letters for the facility’s newsletter.

“They were all quite nice but Martha’s letter just made me laugh and made me tear up a little,” said Debra Vickers,, who came up with the idea in her role as the Public Relations Director for the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency.

Martha’s letter read:

“Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce. If you could have him come to my door I would put on fake eyelashes, lipstick and rouge. All I would do is stand there and bat my eyes at him. Santa, I hope you can make this happen. Love, Martha.”

“The other day she was saying something about getting her hair done before we went down to the doctor’s office,” recalled Martha’s niece Jan Nelson. “I said, ‘Oh, you don’t have to worry.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I don’t need a boyfriend. I’ve already got one. Travis!’”

Kelce hasn’t come calling yet.

“Well, Travis is busy,” Bird said with a laugh.

But in the meantime other people in the community have come calling as Martha received several gifts after our story aired including a framed picture of Kelce, a sweat shirt and a life-sized Travis Kelce blanket that’s turned Martha into Linus from the Peanuts comic strip.

“That blanket is probably the most valuable thing that woman has right now,” Nelson said.

“I had a hospital bed in here and when I’d get up I’d put him (the blanket) in my bed,” Bird said. “And then when I got rid of the hospital bed I hung him on my wall.”

That’s where the Kelce blanket is now, a full-sized presence that almost makes it seem like Travis is in the room.

“It is,” Nelson affirmed. “And I always wondered if she might be scared coming into the room and turning the lights on to see this huge person. But it hasn’t happened. She knows who it is and the day we put it up there was a big smile on her face that was beautiful to see.”

Because of all this attention Martha has become a celebrity around Hermitage. In fact on Thursday employees from the Oak Star Bank dropped by with a Valentine’s Day card.

“And they told her that she was bigger than Facebook,” Vickers said. “She’s the most famous person in Hickory County and all the residents here have joined in and had fun with it too.”

“I’m 99 years-old so anything anybody does for me is nice,” Bird added. “It’s been overwhelming.”

“She fell right before Christmas but she bounced back because of this,” Nelson said. “She’s got that sparkle back in her eyes and I know that’s what it was. It’s just been a blessing for sure and it’s been a blast watching her react to all this attention.”

During her 99 years on the earth Martha had to wait a long time between Super Bowl appearances by the Chiefs as they took part in the big game in 1966 and 1969 and then had a 50 year drought before going back (and winning) in 2019. Now this will be their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “And they can go again next year as far as I’m concerned.”

