Black History Month: What Springfield’s African-American Heritage Trail hopes to accomplish in placing historical markers at important places

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Started in 2018, the project is still ongoing but a group of organizations and citizens have been working to place plaques at 20 points of interest relating to the history of Springfield’s African-American community.

It’s known as the African-American Heritage Trail and although only seven of the 20 markers are up so far, a trip to the organization’s website (https://africanamericanheritagetrailsgf.org/) has a rundown of the sites so you can take your own tour.

Springfield once had a thriving African-American community that made up as much as 15 percent of the town’s 25,000 population at the turn of the 20th century. But in the years following the 1906 lynching of three black men in the downtown square, the African-American population has dwindled to as low as one percent.

“There once was a very prosperous African-American community,” said Lyle Foster, one of the trail organizers. “The Hardrick brothers, who were African-American, had a thriving business that was the largest grocery store in the city. There were African-Americans on the city council, school board and in the police department. But after the lynching there was fear and concern and a reputation that developed about the Ozarks maybe not being the most welcoming place for African-Americans.”

One of the purposes of the trail is to pay homage to those who succeeded.

For instance, next to the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge in downtown Springfield is a parking lot between the Jordan Valley Community Health Center and the city’s municipal court.

“That was the site of Miss Alberta’s Hotel which I lovingly refer to as an early version of a bed-and-breakfast,” Foster explained. “It used to be the old Negro Hospital but Alberta Ellis was able to purchase it for $10,000 and turn the three-story building into a thriving establishment primarily during the 1950′s. It was a breakfast, lodging and entertainment place. It’s location along Route 66 brought a lot of African-American visitors who were traveling across the country and couldn’t stay at other hotels because of segregation.”

Just a block away on Chestnut Expressway across the street from Drury University is another historical place few people notice as a small stone cottage is all that’s left of Graham’s Modern Tourist Court. Owned by African-Americans James and Zelma Graham, they also had a popular barbeque restaurant known as the Rib Station and it was well-known to entertainers like Pearl Bailey and Duke Ellington when they were passing through on Route 66.

“My favorite story is that Harry Belafonte was at Graham’s and he was dancing,” Foster said. “They told him he couldn’t dance because their beer-and-wine license did not allow for dancing. Can you imagine that? Harry Belafonte not being allowed to dance! But the stories go that cars would line up all the way down Chestnut just to get a taste of their wonderful barbeque.”

Some places along the trail are hiding in plain sight like the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery that’s in the middle of a line of businesses at Chestnut Expressway and Barnes Avenue.

“During segregation African-Americans were not allowed to be buried in the larger white cemeteries so they had to establish their own places,” Foster explained. “So Lincoln Memorial is a resting place for many significant African-Americans in our community including several World War heroes.”

There are several African-American churches still standing that are recognized on the trail: Washington Avenue Baptist Church, Benton Avenue AME Church, Pitts Chapel United Methodist, Gibson Chapel Presbyterian Church and Timmons Temple (now called Timmons Hall in Silver Springs Park).

“The churches were very powerful because many of them were organized after the Emancipation Proclamation,” Foster pointed out. “Slaves were not allowed to have a formal place of worship before that so immediately after the freedom of slaves, they established their own local places of worship. They were vibrant gathering spots and many times they would have combined services.”

Another significant site along the trail is Silver Springs, the only public park open to black residents during segregation.

“It’s just over 100 years-old and even today there’s a Park Day celebration where family members gather from all over the country for a reunion,” Foster said.

One of the most well-known historic sites on the trail is Lincoln School, built in 1931 as part of segregation. It has been preserved and renovated and is now a part of the OTC campus.

“It was the central of the African-American community cultural life,” Foster said. “There was a library there and all kinds of social events at the school. There was a very strong tradition of education during a time when it was a law that African-Americans had to be in their own separate school. But that was a point of pride for those students. In fact the band got statewide recognition as the best band in the land.”

And yes, there is a marker on the square at the site of the 1906 lynching.

“We want people to be aware of what happened there and how it had an impact on our city for many years,” Foster said. “The lessons of history are there to hopefully teach us how to get along, how to treat and respect one another and not repeat those parts of our past. It is part of our history and it’s important that we talk about it.”

And that’s why the effort is being made to put all the markers in place....to learn from our history.

“We need to appreciate those who paved the way with their contributions and sacrifices,” Foster pointed out. “Hopefully it will help all of us work together to have a better future and help us understand that the African-American community was very important in helping make Springfield what it is today.”

