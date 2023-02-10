CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

January 18, 2023 5500 S. Walnut Hill Avenue Springfield, MO (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later.

Home security video shows an SUV pull up to a group of mailboxes in the 55-hundred block of South Walnut Hill Avenue. Investigators describe the vehicle as an older model Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy, in a grey or gold color. It has black rims and may be missing part of its grill.

The victim told investigators the stolen package contained a Bible journal. While the value is an estimated $20, detectives say it’s very likely the thieves hit other mailboxes on the street or neighborhood. If you’ve seen the vehicle, or have any information on mail thefts in this neighborhood, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

