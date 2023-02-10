Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area

By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county.

According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, pending the autopsy results.

“The investigation has revealed the probable identity of the female, however, positive identification is pending the results of the autopsy,” the release states.

Authorities have interviewed numerous persons of interest and witnesses about this investigation.

