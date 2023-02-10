Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl.

In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice.

That includes:

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist)

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring)

LB Willie Gay (shoulder)

RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles)

G Trey Smith (ankle)

The Philadelphia Eagles have not listed how their guys were feeling during practice today.

More Chiefs coverage:

Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl

Andy Reid aims to lead Chiefs past former team in Super Bowl

A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure

Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl

There are no game injury designations for #SBLVII — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.