Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl.
In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice.
That includes:
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
- RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist)
- WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring)
- LB Willie Gay (shoulder)
- RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles)
- G Trey Smith (ankle)
The Philadelphia Eagles have not listed how their guys were feeling during practice today.
