Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl.

In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice.

That includes:

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle)
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)
  • CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
  • RB Isiah Pacheco (wrist)
  • WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring)
  • LB Willie Gay (shoulder)
  • RB Jerick McKinnon (ankles)
  • G Trey Smith (ankle)

The Philadelphia Eagles have not listed how their guys were feeling during practice today.

