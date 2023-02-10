Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol, authorities said.

Troopers saw the vehicle drive through the southwestern portion of the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

The vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before it stopped, Taylor said.

“The driver/sole occupant is in custody. There are no additional known threats at this time,” according to a DPS memo obtained by the Austin-American Statesman.

“The scene is secure and safe for normal activity,” the memo stated.

Taylor said the investigation was ongoing, and unspecified charges were pending against the driver. The driver was not identified and no other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
With clouds lingering much of the day, temperatures will be cooler than Thursday by about 10...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flurries possible today, then a great weekend!
Represeanvies with the Saint Louis Zoo said an Andean bear was found outside of its enclosure...
Bear escapes enclosure, eludes staff for 90 minutes, zoo reports

Latest News

Grand Canyon University head basketball coach Molly Miller made her name in Springfield. ...
Ozark Life: Former Springfield & Drury star Molly Miller having success in Arizona
Ozark Life: Former Springfield & Drury star Molly Miller having success in Arizona
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads