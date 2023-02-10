Duel in the Desert: Chiefs Kingdom enjoys fan experience ahead of Super Bowl LVII

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX, AZ (KY3) - Fans from every NFL team have flocked to Arizona this week to celebrate Super Bowl LVII and the end of the NFL season.

Among the fans are plenty of Chiefs Kingdom, and Jacob Cersosimo talked to a few of them on how they’re enjoying the fan experience.

