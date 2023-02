GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - Former NFL referee Larry Nimmers knows the pressure of the Super Bowl. The Springfield native worked a few of the big games of his career.

KY3′s Chad Plein shares his experience and the Super Bowl moment that made him tear up.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.