El Dorado Springs school board denies 4-day week for a second time

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - For the second time, the El Dorado Springs school board voted against a four-day school week despite two surveys sent out over the past year with more people in favor of it.

Teachers say they feel their voices are not being heard. The superintendent says the decision was made after researching what’s best for the kids.

”I think we all felt like it was a slap in the face because we weren’t given the opportunity to say this is why we feel this way,” said Tandi Leonard, a teacher at El Dorado Springs high school. “A lot of teachers went to the board meeting last night and thought that they would be able to discuss it after.”

Tandi Leonard is one of many teachers in the El Dorado Springs School District who is upset with the five-day week decision. She says the main frustration was there was no open discussion after the decision was made at the school board meeting.

”There is a provision to get on the agenda, and no one signed up to talk as a guest,” said Superintendent Heath Oates. “When we opened it up for discussion, a member made a motion to accept the five-day calendar as present as presented and then we made a vote.”

Superintendent Heath Oates says the decision was made based on extensive research.

The district looked into three different calendars: a four-day week, a hybrid, and a five-day calendar.

”A year ago we had a very l,arge public hearing, and the calendar committee did research people on it,” said Oates. “What we found was that studies are mixed when it comes to student outcomes and five-day weeks versus four-day weeks for kids.”

Leonard’s concerns with the decision fall back on the competitive market to keep teachers in the district as surrounding ones have changed to a four-day week.

”A lot of people think the four-day week is a cop-out for teachers. They think we’re just wanting just a free day,” said Leonard. “There’s so much more to it. We are seriously concerned about being able to keep quality educators in our district.“

”Ultimately, the board decided that they thought the five-day week was best for students,” said Oates. “A compelling case had not been made for a four-day week by the teachers.”

