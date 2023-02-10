Experts say check your gutters for ice damage

Sagging gutters is never a good sign
Check your gutters for ice damage
Check your gutters for ice damage(ky3)
By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With all the rain this week, it’s a good idea to check soon to ensure your house can handle it.

The wintry weather we’ve had in the past weeks could have damaged some of your gutters, and you may not even realize it. When all that snow and ice melted, if it didn’t drain properly, it could have caused some damage.

“Especially if you have a metal roof, you could potentially rip the gutters from the home or building. If the home’s got a bit of age to it, as the screws or hangars start to work themselves out, it can cause problems with your fascia board or gutters starting to come to lose from the home,” Glenn Sanders of Glennstone Roofing & Gutters explained.

  • While grabbing a ladder and checking your gutters out is best, you may not have to take that step.
  • If you notice your gutters sagging or pulled away from the house, something may be wrong.
  • A repair is cheaper than a replacement, so it’s good practice to do inspections regularly.

