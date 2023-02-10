How to eat healthy during the big game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The on-field action and budget-busting commercials are just two of the three main parts of Super Bowl Sunday; the third is food, but for those who are on a diet or trying to eat healthy, it can be a challenge to stay on track.

Here are some of the more healthy option that you can seek out at your Super Bowl party.

Seven-layer bean dip has four of the five food groups if you don’t add chips. Beans, (low-fat) sour cream and cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole and other toppings are a healthy choice as dips go. If you want to skip the chips, you could eat the dip with veggies or other gluton-free snacks.

Potato skins can be made with low-fat sour cream and cheese, chives, salt and pepper. You can add bacon, though it will add fat.

Hummus and a vegetable tray is a great low-everything snack option. Remember, other white dips are full of fat.

If you love chicken wings, consider baking them instead of frying or breading them.

If you’re grilling, you can choose turkey burger or extra-lean ground beef, and grilled veggies are a good alternative to fries.

Opt for baked sweet potatoes or roasted cauliflower versus regular potatoes. You can even substitute cauliflower for breaded chicken to create buffalo cauliflower bites.

Charcuterie boards of meats and cheeses may be lower in carbs but can be higher in sodium and fats.

For desserts, consider fresh fruits. There are also sugar-free varieties of pudding and Jello that can be used to make healthier dessert options.

When it comes to drinks, stick to water. You can add fruits or vegetables to jazz up the flavors, like lemons, limes or cucumber.

Ultimately, moderation, especially on days when the food is plentiful and drinks are flowing, is key to maintaining your healthy diet. Experts say, however, don’t guilt yourself over one day of over-indulgence.

