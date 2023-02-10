Kindergartners in Nixa, Mo., celebrate Chiefs with tailgate party
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Super Bowl fever is sweeping across the Ozarks. And fans know no age limits.
Kindergarteners in Nixa had a pint-sized tailgate party before Sunday’s Super Bowl. The kids played games, got their faces painted, and enjoyed pre-game snacks.
The sixth-grade choir performed the National Anthem.
