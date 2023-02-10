Kindergartners in Nixa, Mo., celebrate Chiefs with tailgate party

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Super Bowl fever is sweeping across the Ozarks. And fans know no age limits.

Kindergarteners in Nixa had a pint-sized tailgate party before Sunday’s Super Bowl. The kids played games, got their faces painted, and enjoyed pre-game snacks.

The sixth-grade choir performed the National Anthem.

