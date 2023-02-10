Lawrence County breaks ground on new law enforcement center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County celebrated the official start of construction on a new law enforcement center.

Law enforcement and county commissioners broke ground on the new $22 million facility on Thursday. It will house the sheriff’s officer and the jail.

The new jail replaces one built nearly 40 years ago. The current facility only houses 30 inmates at a time.

“Over the past few years, what’s happened is we have literally spent millions of dollars of Lawrence County taxpayer money being sent to other counties in the state to house our inmates to the tune of three hundred thousand to $500,000 a year,” said Sheriff Brad Delay. And so what we’re really looking forward to, along with having a new, safer facility, is being able to bring that money back into Lawrence County.”

The new jail will house 120 inmates with room to expand. The facility is being financed by a 3/8 cent sales tax voters approved in 2021. Sheriff Delay expects the law enforcement center to be completed sometime in the next 12 to 18 months.

