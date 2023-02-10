Lawrence County breaks ground on new law enforcement center

Lawrence County celebrated the official start of construction on a new law enforcement center.
Lawrence County celebrated the official start of construction on a new law enforcement center.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County celebrated the official start of construction on a new law enforcement center.

Law enforcement and county commissioners broke ground on the new $22 million facility on Thursday. It will house the sheriff’s officer and the jail.

The new jail replaces one built nearly 40 years ago. The current facility only houses 30 inmates at a time.

“Over the past few years, what’s happened is we have literally spent millions of dollars of Lawrence County taxpayer money being sent to other counties in the state to house our inmates to the tune of three hundred thousand to $500,000 a year,” said Sheriff Brad Delay. And so what we’re really looking forward to, along with having a new, safer facility, is being able to bring that money back into Lawrence County.”

The new jail will house 120 inmates with room to expand. The facility is being financed by a 3/8 cent sales tax voters approved in 2021. Sheriff Delay expects the law enforcement center to be completed sometime in the next 12 to 18 months.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
A few snow flurries are possible Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Flurries Friday
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development

Latest News

A few snow flurries are possible Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Flurries Friday
Check your gutters for ice damage
Experts say check your gutters for ice damage
The two are being honored for a traffic stop that solved a 13 year old case.
2 MSHP Troopers honored for a traffic stop that solved abduction case in Pulaski County
Dr. Don Wilson helps Little Rock Zoo's big cat with obstructed kidney stones.
Branson, Mo. specialist helps big cat with kidney stone procedure