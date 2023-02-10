Leaders in Merriam Woods, Mo., remove chief of police

MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Merriam Woods voted to remove the chief of police from office.

An internal investigation began in late 2022 regarding misconduct complaints involving Chief Nathan Lewis. In a statement to kY3 News, city leaders say they fully cooperated with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

Lewis does not face any formal charges.

City attorney Joe Allen released this statement to KY3:

“The city takes comfort in the fact that the misconduct was isolated to Mr. Lewis and that the Meriam Woods Police Department continues its duties to protect and serve the citizens.”

