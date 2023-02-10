Lebanon to add recreational marijuana sales on November 2024 ballot

Marina Silva reports.
By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Lebanon is adding marijuana to the ballot again. After Missouri voters decided to okay recreational marijuana across the state, the city has now decided voters will get two more chances to vote on it.

One issue will be about how much it’s taxed, and the other about where it can be sold.

Adam Murphy and other workers at Blue Sage have been busy since recreational marijuana went on sale in Missouri last Friday. He hopes voters decide to keep dispensaries inside the city limits.

“I hate to hear that, but I hope that the vote goes our way to the levels why so they can benefit from all the tax money. I’m also a big proponent of just cannabis in the community,” said Murphy.

”Personally speaking, I’m not for it,” said City Council Member Ken Eldridge. He says he doesn’t want it inside the city limits but wants voters to decide.

“It’s important that there’s just not the council members that speak against it or for it, this opportunity came up and, and the way they wrote the law, it gives us a chance to put on the ballot to give the community a chance to vote on it,” said Eldridge.

“I am disappointed that they would consider it. The thing I’m most disappointed about is that they would consider turning away all that tax revenue,” said Murphy.

Eldridge says they did consider the tax issue.

”It’s a good question. I mean, everybody’s always looking for revenue, but revenue is not really the most important thing at the end of the day,” said Eldridge.

Adam says he hopes the vote will end up going their way.

“I’m curious to see how the road turns out, obviously, like any of us, but I if I had to predict, I would say that I’m confident that the cannabis will still be allowed,” said Murphy.

Voters won’t get to decide until November 2024. Council members decided to vote only during a Presidential election, and that’s when the next one is.

So recreational marijuana CAN be sold inside the city limits by approved dispensaries. Lebanon will get regular city sales tax money from that.

This April, voters will get to decide if those recreational sales will be taxed an extra three percent by the city. If that is approved, the money would go to the police, and drug abuse prevention programs.

