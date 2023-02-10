Man, woman are accused of stealing mail in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Flippin and a woman from Mountain Home face dozens of charges in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in Marion County.

Whitney Townsend, 31 and Tyler Dudley, 28 are each charged with three counts of theft, 14 counts of breaking or entering and 14 counts of theft of property.

The sheriff’s office says Dudley and Townsend were arrested Wednesday morning after someone saw them going through mailboxes on Broadway Street in Yellville. The witness who saw the thefts was able to identify both suspects. Dudley and Townsend are in the Marion County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The sheriff says more arrests could be made in connection to the recent mailbox thefts.

