Motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning.

Investigators say the driver hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection just after 2:30. Police will release the name of the victim when relatives are notified.

This is the sixth person killed in a crash in Springfield so far in 2023.

