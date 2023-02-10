Motorcyclist is killed in a crash in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday morning.
Investigators say the driver hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection just after 2:30. Police will release the name of the victim when relatives are notified.
This is the sixth person killed in a crash in Springfield so far in 2023.
