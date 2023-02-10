New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month

February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster
By Meghan Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude.

According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to be educated on the danger and damage earthquakes can cause.

Butler County Emergency Management Director Robbie Myers said although most of the earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone are too small to be felt, it doesn’t mean an earthquake can’t have a widespread impact on the Heartland.

”People absolutely felt it. That’s why we always have to be aware of it and know that it is a possibility. To be prepared especially for devastating things,” Myers said. “Like we saw in Turkey and Syria, you can never really be prepared for those. But with a little bit less, we might be able to prepare and protect ourselves.”

If you ever experience an earthquake, Myers says to have a natural disaster kit ready with all the necessary supplies. For more information on reported earthquakes, you can go to USGS.gov

