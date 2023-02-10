Ozark Life: Former Springfield & Drury star Molly Miller having success in Arizona

By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KY3) - Grand Canyon University head basketball coach Molly Miller made her name in Springfield.

Miller led Kickapoo High School to a state championship. She became a star at Drury University. Years later, she became the school’s head coach. Miller took over the Division 1 program at Grand Canyon in 2020.

KY3′s Chad Plein looks at her transition to the desert.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
With clouds lingering much of the day, temperatures will be cooler than Thursday by about 10...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flurries possible today, then a great weekend!
Represeanvies with the Saint Louis Zoo said an Andean bear was found outside of its enclosure...
Bear escapes enclosure, eludes staff for 90 minutes, zoo reports

Latest News

Ozark Life: Former Springfield & Drury star Molly Miller having success in Arizona
Rosette Elizabeth Hurst has written three children's books.
Ozarks Life: Mtn. Home author shares her creative mind with children
Billings' business owners at The Bank Tavern & Twisted Grip BBQ show Daniel Posey how they're...
Do Good with Daniel: 2nd Annual Christian County Chili Cook-off
The Exeter chapter has been making beds since July.
Ozarks Life: Helping area kids sleep in heavenly peace