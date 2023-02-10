Rate of suicides in the Ozarks is 60 percent higher than national average

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a dramatic increase in the number of suicides. It’s 60 percent higher than the U.S. average.

Experts say one loss of life is too many, but these new numbers lead to what’s called a crisis.

988 is the National Suicide and Prevention Hotline. Or call 1-800-494-7355 if you’re in a crisis and need to talk.

These stats come from the new 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. Which collects info from hospitals and other health care providers.

Here’s the breakdown, per population of 100,000 people. The national suicide rate is 14. The closer to home it just gets higher. Putting the Ozarks at 22 deaths per 100,000 people. That’s 60 percent higher than the national average.

Clay Goddard, President of Burrell Behavioral Health Southwest Region, says the opioid epidemic and the effects of the pandemic, are new leading factors that greatly impact mental health. 90 percent of those who die by suicide had symptoms of a mental illness or substance abuse.

There’s a higher chance of men committing suicide. In Greene County, it’s more than 200% higher than women.

“A lot of men, especially my age, were taught you don’t show vulnerability, you show strength. That’s a mistake. A man who is feeling that level of hopelessness, you got to be able to find somebody you can talk to,” said Goddard.

He says people need better ‘crisis access’ and Burrell is working toward helping more people. In a few years, there will be a Youth Behavioral Crisis Center.

“That’s a gap in crisis services in this community, that we think we’ll be an important piece to this solution. There’s no one solution, but these things all together on the crisis continuum can make a difference,” said Goddard.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department leaders intend to implement new programs, policy, and system changes to create a Trauma-Informed Community.

