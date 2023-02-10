SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools

Arkansas vs. Missouri battle for the Battle Line Rivalry trophy. Mizzou wins 29-27.
Arkansas vs. Missouri battle for the Battle Line Rivalry trophy. Mizzou wins 29-27.(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of $49.9 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divided $721.8 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. The amounts were from the 2021-22 fiscal year which ended August 31.

In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million of total revenue, or about $54.6 million to each school.

The total distribution amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

It doesn’t include an additional $8.1 million in grants from the NCAA and SEC divided among the 14 schools.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
A few snow flurries are possible Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Flurries Friday
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the...
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning

Latest News

FILE - A woman plays a drum during a "No Honor in Racism Rally" in front of TCF Bank Stadium...
Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot
The NFL Experience/Glendale, Ariz.
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
End of an era: Blues trade Tarasenko to Rangers