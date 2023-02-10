Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit a curb on Grand Street east of the Grant Avenue intersection and lost control.

Jones was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the fourth fatal car crash in Springfield so far in 2023.

