Springfield Greene County Health Department ‘s tips on keeping your Super Bowl food super safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rather your making dips, wings, burgers, or pizza, Super Bowl food is super fun, but to make sure everyone enjoys the game, there are a few things you need to know to prevent a foodborne illness.

First, wash your hands and utensils before preparing any dishes. Remember to prepare ready-made dishes like veggies and salads separate from your meats and prepared food.

Next, make sure to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Don’t let them sit on the counter the entire game. By leaving food out, you run the risk of food reaching temperatures that could lead to people getting sick.

“The danger Zone is from 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 135 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Eric Marcol with the Springfield Greene County Health Department. “The reason they call it the temperature danger zone is that when foods get into that zone and those temperatures, those are temperatures that are conducive to bacterial growth. So, if the food hasn’t been cooked properly, or if we’ve contaminated it somehow, bacteria can begin to grow. And so we don’t want that to happen. People get sick when they consume food that has bacteria in it. So we want to make sure that we keep them outside of those temperature danger zones above 135 degrees or below 41 degrees.”

Have a set time that food will be out and then put it away to avoid bacteria growth that could cause someone to get sick. One thing to remember is that sometimes it takes a while before you experience symptoms of a foodborne illness.

“The onset of illness varies depending on the pathogen that you’re you’re dealing with,” said Marcol. “Some types of bacteria can provoke an upper gastrointestinal response within four to six hours. Others can provoke a lower gastrointestinal problem in 12 to 24 hours.”

If you are preparing meat, cook it to the right temperature. If you fix burgers, you want those to reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Chicken needs to reach 165 degrees and pork 145 degrees.

