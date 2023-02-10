Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in jail after robbing a Springfield nail salon.

According to police, the man went into Zen Nail Salon at 2526 S Campbell Avenue with a weapon and left with money. Police got the call at around 7:30 p.m.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was arrested and all of the money was recovered.

No one was hurt. We’ll bring you the latest updates as information is available.

