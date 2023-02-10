Super Bowl freebies and game day deals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wings, pizza and nachos are staples of Super Bowl parties and now some national chains are offering up freebies to fans to make the most out of the the Sunday celebrations.

Applebee’s: Use code BIGGAME23 for 20 free boneless wings with a delivery or to-go order of $40 or more.

TGI Friday’s x Frank’s RedHot x DoorDash is offering a dozen free traditional or boneless wings from Feb. 9-12, when you order $15 or more from TGI Friday’s on DoorDash.

Buffalo Wild Wings: If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give out one free order of traditional or boneless wings to anybody on Mon., Feb. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Blazin’ Rewards members can get free wings on their next visit if they pre-order a game day pick-up order over $25 between now and Feb 11.

McDonald’s: Customers making a DoorDash order can get a free 20-piece nugget tacked onto any purchase greater than $15 between Feb 10. and Feb. 13.

Subway: Receive a free footlong added to your order of $25 or more on DoorDash on game day.

DiGiorno: Visit DiGiorno’s website until Feb. 12 for a chance at free pizza if either team’s kick bounces off the upright portion or crossbar of the goal post during the game.

Sonic: Until Feb. 14, customers can get a free entree with purchase of any other entree when making an order through the Sonic app.

Chipotle: Until Feb. 12, use the code QUESO23 for free queso blanco or a small side with the purchase of an entree.

Qdoba: GrubHub orders can get free chips and dip automatically added to their order on Feb. 12.

Arby’s: On Feb. 12, bundle any two select menu items for $6, including Arby’s crispy fish sandwich, classic beef n’ cheddar, white cheddar mac and cheese, or nine-piece chicken nuggets.

TGI Fridays: Use code GAMEDAY25 online or via phone to receive 25% off platters, party trays or family meal bundles.

Popeyes: Receive 400 bonus points through the reward program, plus free fries and a pie with your next order of $20+ between now and Feb. 12.

Hooters: Get 22 boneless wings and 20 bone-in wings tossed in any sauce or rub available for $45 on game day for dine-in and carryout orders. Receive $10 off orders of $60 for pre-orders or $20 off $100 with codes BIGGAME10 or BIGGAME20.

Dave & Buster’s: Pints of Miller Lite, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Coors Light are $3 on game day.

Zaxby’s: App users can get free delivery on app orders on Super Bowl Sunday or take $10 off an order of $50 or more in lieu of free delivery.

Cici’s Pizza: On Sunday, get two giant one-topping pizzas and a choice of either 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 pieces of cinnamon bread for $28. Or, get two giant one-topping pizzas with choice of poppers from Cici’s for $27. Or, get two giant one-topping pizzas and a choice of either boneless or traditional wings for $34.

Marco’s Pizza: On Sunday, bundle two medium, one-topping pizzas with CheezyBread and a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for $22 with the code HD189 or get a large pepperoni magnifico pizza for $10 with the code PEPMAG.

Blaze Pizza: Get a large, one-topping pizza for $10 with an online order for carry-out or delivery on Feb. 12.

