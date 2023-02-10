Texas County man who was reported missing in 2018 arrested in eastern Missouri; charged with failing to register as a sex offender

Courtesy: Texas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Texas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man who was reported missing in Texas County in 2018 was arrested in an eastern Missouri county in January for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey, 46-year-old John Curtis was reported missing by his family in 2018 after he did not contact anyone for two years. Sheriff Lindsey says Curtis remained in the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person until January 2023.

Authorities got a tip that Curtis may have been living at a home in Doe Run, Missouri, in St. Francois County. After his arrest, Curtis was extradited back to Texas County.

Court documents show Curtis is now charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Curtis is being held in the Texas County Jail pending a $250,000 bond, and he is scheduled to have a counsel status hearing on February 14.

