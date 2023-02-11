Another West Plains, Mo. State School teacher charged in assault of student

Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people conflicted with the school’s beliefs and LeSage’s discrimination.(MGN)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Another teacher at Ozark Horizon State School has been charged with assaulting a student who was non-verbal and suffers from a genetic condition.

Court records say Christy Rinear is charged with child abuse and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Six other staff members of the school were charged in August 2022 for an unrelated incident.

According to a probable cause statement, Rinear worked as a special education teacher for Ozark Horizon State School and had teacher aides who helped her with five students.

In October 2022, one of the aides witnessed Rinear grab a student, who is non-verbal and has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS), by the arm and slam him against a wall causing the student to hit his head. The aide told authorities the student then fell to the floor and started making whining noises. The aide reported the incident to the school administrator and the Missouri Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline.

Court documents show another student also witnessed this incident and stated Rinear grabbed the boy “way too tight” and that he couldn’t move.

Another incident occurred in October where a different teacher aide noticed bruising on the right arm of a student and reported it to the school administrator as well. According to video footage obtained by police, around 1 p.m. that day, the student was seen hitting the ground after following Rinear.

Rinear is scheduled to be arraigned in court on March 13.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Police lights
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
Generic
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night

Latest News

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged in 2022 shooting at a beauty/barbershop and a separate robbery incident
Springfield man charged in 2022 shooting at a beauty/barbershop and a separate robbery incident
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Mansfield man charged with a DWI, and more, after teen hurt car surfing
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield