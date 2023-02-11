Beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate enthusiasts gather at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds could be found enjoying some of the best that Missouri has to offer at the 10th annual Beer, Wine, cheese, and chocolate festival.

Guests enjoyed food and drink samples, live music, educational seminars, and live cooking demonstrations.

The organizer says it’s a great time if you just want to hang out with your friends or if you want to find something new.

”A lot of people, couples, for example, may have someone that doesn’t like beer, but they like wine. And then have someone that doesn’t like wine, but they like beer. So it’s kind of a fun event where everyone can come together, and everyone can find something they like,” said Stephanie Owen.

Attendees could also donate some money to vote for their favorite items. All of the proceeds from the vote went to the Supreme Beef Committee.

