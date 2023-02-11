Clash of the fandoms: Thousands teleport to downtown Springfield for Missouri Comic Con

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The fandoms have taken over as thousands of fans flock to the Springfield Expo Center for Missouri Comic Con.

It gives fans a chance to meet the celebrities behind their favorite movies, tv shows, anime, comic books, and more in a family-friendly environment. According to event organizers, more than 5,000 fans were in attendance Saturday.

The organizer says it’s a great way for people to get together and nerd out about their favorite things.

”It’s just such a great, laid-back, but exciting experience. So many people come out. They’re so excited to meet some of the guests, or to see people wear cosplay of a fandom that they enjoy. So it’s just a really just great joyous event,” Jay Branch, the Comic Con organizer.

If you missed it today, you can still get tickets for tomorrow. It’s $25 per ticket.

