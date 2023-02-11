Duel in the Desert: Former MSU QB Mitch Ware talks Bears, Chiefs, and coaching Jerick McKinnon

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - KY3 talked with former Missouri State University Quarterback Mitch Ware to talk about the Bears, Chiefs, and coaching Jerick McKinnon.

Ware was McKinnons QB coach at Georgia Southern. Ware talks about McKinnon as a person off the field and how it’s been fun to watch McKinnon work hard to get where he’s at now.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
After stubborn clouds for our Friday, the rest of the weekend looks pretty good for us.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brighter & warmer for the rest of the weekend
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
Theodore Eddings faces two felony charges. Stealing and Criminal Securities Fraud.
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme

Latest News

Danan Hughes
Duel in the Desert: Danan Hughes looks ahead to Super Bowl LVII
Danan Hughes
Duel in the Desert: Danan Hughes looks ahead to Super Bowl LVII
McKinnon and Ware
Duel in the Desert: Former MSU QB Mitch Ware talks Bears, Chiefs and coaching Jerick McKinnon
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’