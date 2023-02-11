FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brighter & warmer for the rest of the weekend

Good Friday evening, everyone. The clouds were in control today as a quick storm system passed through. It was quite a disorganized system, though. We only saw a few flurries on the radar early today before any minor precipitation chances cleared out through the morning. Under the clouds, we kept cold with highs in the middle 30s to about 40°. Thanks to an area of high pressure building in, the rest of the weekend is looking pretty good for us.

A nice area of high pressure will build in to keep our weather nice for the weekend. (KY3)

How much nicer? We’ll have clear skies tonight lead us into a sunny Saturday across the Ozarks and mostly sunny skies for Super Bowl Sunday. After a cold start for Saturday morning with lows in the middle 20s, we’ll see highs around 52° in Springfield for Saturday afternoon. After another cold Sunday morning, the returning south wind will push highs closer to 60° for Sunday afternoon.

After stubborn clouds today, we'll have nicer weather in control for the rest of the weekend. (KY3)

That doesn’t apply to just Springfield, though. After a cold start Saturday morning, everyone will push into the lower 50s under plenty of sunshine for Saturday afternoon.

Sunny skies with high pressure in control will send highs back into the lower 50s for Saturday afternoon. (KY3)

After lows drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s for Sunday morning, the south wind at 6-12 mph will send everyone’s highs near 60° or into the lower 60s for Sunday afternoon. That seems nice enough for outdoor plans or if you can take your Super Bowl watch party outside for a spell.

With a south wind returning under mostly sunny skies, we'll go from lows near 30° to highs close to 60° for Sunday. (KY3)

I do see a quick cold front coming in for late Sunday night and into Monday. All it will do is nudge highs back into the upper 50s as the new work/school week gets going. While Monday stays dry under partly sunny skies, a stronger system will come into play late Monday night and into the start of our Valentine’s Day.

Scattered showers will start picking up for our Tuesday morning. (KY3)

While I don’t think it will rain for all of Valentine’s Day, this system will keep periods of scattered showers and some thunderstorms in the forecast for our Tuesday. Even with a chance for some thunderstorms, I don’t see anything turning too strong and I certainly don’t see any severe weather trying to come our way.

Under cloudy skies, we'll see periods of showers and some thunderstorms for our Valentine's Day this year. (KY3)

After a quiet and nice Wednesday, another system will come into play late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Temperatures for Thursday morning will certainly be warm enough to start the precipitation chances with this system as scattered rain for the Ozarks.

Temperatures warm enough with Thursday's system could start as morning rain chances. (KY3)

If moisture is still around for the northern Ozarks as temperatures fall to near freezing Thursday afternoon, we could see this system end as a light rain/snow mix or a little light snow before we start drying out Thursday evening. Right now, this system doesn’t look like a big or impactful system for us. That being said, we’ll continue to track this very carefully for you.

Colder temperatures could end Thursday's system as a little rain/snow mix. (KY3)

Since indications show mainly rain chances for us on Tuesday and Thursday, we could see some accumulations across the area. It may not be as heavy as what came through this week. However, we could see areas pick up half an inch to under an inch of rainfall through next week.

Our storm systems Tuesday & Thursday of next week could leave behind at least a half an inch of rain. (KY3)

Temperatures will go up and down as these systems pass on through next week. After upper 50s on Monday, the rain chances on Valentine’s Day will keep highs in the lower 50s across the area. We’ll briefly (and I do mean briefly) turn mild for Wednesday with highs near 66° before the thermometer starts dropping on Thursday. I think we’ll have temperatures by 6 o’clock Thursday morning in the upper 40s. Those numbers are expected to fall into the lower 30s by Thursday afternoon, well below our average high of 49°.

After a chilly Tuesday and mild Wednesday, we'll plunge right back into winter on Thursday. (KY3)

Fortunately, I don’t expect that cold snap to last very long. While we’ll stay in the upper 30s for highs next Friday, I think we can get back into the 50s for the rest of next weekend.

