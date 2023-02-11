Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller launches secretary of state campaign

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release/KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announced Friday evening his campaign to run for Missouri secretary of state.

“Free elections are the foundation of our Republic,” Schoeller said. “It’s been an honor to serve as Greene County’s election authority since 2015. I will use that experience as Secretary of State to ensure that Missouri’s elections are secure, fair, and accurate.”

Before his time as Greene County Clerk, Schoeller served in the Missouri State House of Representatives, where he led the effort to pass Voter ID legislation. Under his leadership, the Greene County Clerk’s office uncovered voter fraud and held the offender accountable. Schoeller also improved the County’s chain-of-custody procedures for ballot handling and has improved election audits of voting equipment.

“Missourians deserve to know that they can trust the outcomes of our elections,” continued Schoeller. “Combating voter fraud will always be my top priority.”

Nationally recognized as an expert on election security, Shane Schoeller is a member of the Board of Advisors for the Election Assistance Commission, where he serves on the Technical Guidelines Development Committee, helping to craft procedures to protect election integrity. Schoeller is one of two county-level election authorities to testify on election security before the United States Senate Rules Committee.

“As Secretary of State, I will fight to protect Missouri’s Voter ID laws, improve the security of absentee ballots, and ensure that Missouri’s vote-counting process is transparent and accountable,” Schoeller concluded. “I will resist any effort to allow illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote in our elections.”

