Mansfield man charged with a DWI, and more, after teen hurt car surfing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Mansfield man is facing several charges after a teenager was run over by a car Sunday, February 5.

Court records show 43-year-old Jerry Hall is charged with DWI- serious physical injury, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, operating a vehicle without a valid license, failing to register a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

According to a probable cause statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were sent to a gas station in Ava in response to a caller stating that someone had been run over by a car. When the deputies got there, they spoke with the caller, who said two female teenagers were in the bathroom, and one had injured her leg.

The deputies spoke with the two teenagers and noticed one had injuries to her right leg, and her foot was wrapped up in a shirt. One of the teenagers told the deputies they were car surfing and fell off. Court documents show both teenagers had been drinking alcohol.

The PC states the uncle, later identified as Hall, of one of the girls, was driving her around while she was on top of the car. Deputies found the car with Hall in the driver’s seat outside the gas station.

Hall told the deputies, “Well, for one, she was up on my car, and then she fell off and got ran over, that’s it.” Hall also told the deputies they were on a dirt road called Parie Hollow Road before being at the gas station. Hall said they were out driving around.

Deputies noticed Hall was slurring his speech and ran sobriety tests. After the field tests, Hall agreed to a breathalyzer test, and the result showed his BAC was 0.269. Hall also told the deputies he did not have a driver’s license.

According to court documents, two other male teenagers were in the backseat of the car. The teenage boys were not drinking, and one of them told deputies that when the girl got run over, Hall was driving.

Hall is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on March 23.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.