Papa Johns teams up with Donna Kelce for half Chiefs/half Eagles pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Everyone’s favorite player-mom is bringing her divided fandom to the pizza industry.

Papa Johns announced Saturday it is teaming up with Donna Kelce for a pizza with allegiances to each Super Bowl team---half Chiefs, half Eagles.

For those who don’t know, Donna Kelce is the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles lineman Jason Kelce. She’s been seen in recent days wearing her specialized half Chiefs/half Eagles jerseys and attire.

To honor Donna Kelce’s split-rooting interests, Papa Johns presented her with a half BBQ/half cheesesteak pizza. And you can order the same this weekend. Or you can just get 25 percent off any Papa Johns BBQ chicken bacon pizza or Philly cheesesteak pizza by using the code “MamaKelce” at checkout.

