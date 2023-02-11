Papa Johns teams up with Donna Kelce for half Chiefs/half Eagles pizza

Donna Kelce opens her half BBQ/half cheesesteak pizza.
Donna Kelce opens her half BBQ/half cheesesteak pizza.(Papa Johns)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Everyone’s favorite player-mom is bringing her divided fandom to the pizza industry.

Papa Johns announced Saturday it is teaming up with Donna Kelce for a pizza with allegiances to each Super Bowl team---half Chiefs, half Eagles.

For those who don’t know, Donna Kelce is the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles lineman Jason Kelce. She’s been seen in recent days wearing her specialized half Chiefs/half Eagles jerseys and attire.

To honor Donna Kelce’s split-rooting interests, Papa Johns presented her with a half BBQ/half cheesesteak pizza. And you can order the same this weekend. Or you can just get 25 percent off any Papa Johns BBQ chicken bacon pizza or Philly cheesesteak pizza by using the code “MamaKelce” at checkout.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
Police lights
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
Generic
Springfield police make arrest after armed robbery Thursday night

Latest News

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged in 2022 shooting at a beauty/barbershop and a separate robbery incident
Springfield man charged in 2022 shooting at a beauty/barbershop and a separate robbery incident
Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Mansfield man charged with a DWI, and more, after teen hurt car surfing
generic crash
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield