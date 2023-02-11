Springfield man charged in 2022 shooting at a beauty/barbershop and a separate robbery incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured one woman at a strip mall near Grand and Kansas Expressway in December 2022.

Court records show 23-year-old Terrell Barnes is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, on December 11, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of E. Deerfield in response to a robbery home invasion. The victims of the robbery told officers they were approached by two black men while one of them was working on a car in the garage.

One victim stated the two men pointed pistols at him when they approached. The other victim told officers she saw the two men get out of a Jeep on her real-time camera and approach her home.

Court documents show the two males then entered the home, pointing their pistols at the two residents. The men yelled for the woman to get money and escort them to two safes. The men then ransacked both safes and went back to the living room. One of the men also stole an iPhone before leaving the home.

Officers swabbed the home for fingerprints and were able to identify one of the men as a person of interest in a shooting incident involving a black Jeep, the same car involved in the robbery.

Court documents show Barnes and Swinney know each other.

Shooting at Grand and Kansas Expressway

On December 15, 2022, officers responded to Luz & Sol Beauty Salon for a shooting that occurred.

According to court documents, two women were in the front of the salon. As the shooting unfolded, two of the 27 bullets fired hit one of the women sitting in a chair. One hit her in the back, and the other hit the left side of her face shattering several teeth. This victim survived but was hospitalized and underwent multiple medical procedures.

A man who rented a barbershop space in the back of the beauty shop spoke with detectives about the incident. According to the PC statement, the barbershop owner is a known police character associated with a Springfield street gang.

Court documents show, 30 minutes before the shooting, the man was not there at the time and was not sure why the salon was targeted. The man told detectives around 15 minutes after the shooting, he received a Snapchat video from a person who reportedly heard the shooting. Officers watched the video, and it showed two black males holding guns as they were riding around in the car. A third man was seen in the video.

Officers were able to figure out that the third man was a rival gang member and a known police character.

According to the PC statement, officers were able to watch surveillance footage in the area and found the two men getting in and out of a black Jeep before and after the shooting.

After a few days of tracking the Jeep, law enforcement was able to pull over the Jeep near James River Freeway and Sunshine Street. Investigators found Barnes driving the Jeep and another man identified in the robbery on Deerfield.

During a post-arrest interview, Barnes told investigators he denied any involvement in the shooting even though he admitted to being in the Jeep in the area near the shooting.

According to court records, Barnes is scheduled to appear in court on February 14 and is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.